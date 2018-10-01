Mongolia, Armenia sign visa-free deal

Mongolia has signed a visa-free agreement with Armenia, allowing a 30-day visa-free travel to each other, the Mongolian foreign ministry said Monday.



The agreement, with an aim to promote people-to-people exchanges between two countries, was signed by Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar and his Armenian counterpart Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on Friday on the sidelines of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.



The agreement will come into force after ratification by the parliaments of the two countries, according to the ministry.

