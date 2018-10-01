Indian navy's helicopter crashes in Tamil Nadu, no loss of life reported

An Indian military helicopter belonging to navy crashed Monday in southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu, officials said.



No loss of life was reported in the crash.



The Chetak CH442 crash-landed at INS Rajali (Arakkonam Naval Air Station) in Vellore district, about 78 km west of Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu.



"The helicopter crashed while it was trying to carry out dry winching dual sortie," an official said. "The main and tail rotors of the helicopter have been damaged in the crash."



The cause of the crash, according to officials, was being ascertained.



As per local media reports, all the crew members on board were said to be safe following the crash.



Indian military is yet to issue a statement about the crash.

