Provisional regulation on human resources market to take effect Monday

A provisional regulation on the human resources market came into effect starting Monday.



It is China's first administrative regulation on job hunting, hiring and associated services in the human resources market.



The regulation provides comprehensive provisions on concerns such as service providers, market activities, supervision and legal responsibilities.



It stipulates that information, such as recruitment numbers, hiring conditions, job descriptions and location, as well as basic labor remunerations published by employers or provided to human resources services, should be true and lawful.



Human resources services are prohibited from adopting fraudulent, violent, coercive and other unjustified means, seeking illegitimate interests, as well as introducing agencies or individuals to the conduct of illegal activities, according to the regulation.



Individuals are often at a disadvantage when they face factors such as household registration, region and identity. Given this, the regulation says no local authorities or agencies should set restrictions on the rational movement of human resources.

