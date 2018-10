Tourists experience traditional agricultural activities in China's Zhejiang

Tourists experience cutting chilies used for dried fish sauce at Aoshan Village of Jieshou Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2018. Tourists can experience traditional agricultural activities through taking part in games organized by local villagers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A tourist experiences picking peppers at Aoshan Village of Jieshou Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2018. Tourists can experience traditional agricultural activities through taking part in games organized by local villagers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2018 shows Aoshan Village of Jieshou Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Tourists can experience traditional agricultural activities through taking part in games organized by local villagers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A tourist experiences digging potatos at Aoshan Village of Jieshou Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 30, 2018. Tourists can experience traditional agricultural activities through taking part in games organized by local villagers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 30, 2018 shows a rural tourism project at Aoshan Village of Jieshou Township in Chun'an County, east China's Zhejiang Province. Tourists can experience traditional agricultural activities through taking part in games organized by local villagers. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)