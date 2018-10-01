Residents living near port of Hodeidah in Yemen dramatically affected by war

A boy waits for collecting water from a charity pump near the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, on Sept.30, 2018. Residents who live near the port of Hodeidah are dramatically affected by the war, especially after the recent escalating conflict. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A girl sits inside her family's hut near the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, on Sept. 30, 2018. Residents who live near the port of Hodeidah are dramatically affected by the war, especially after the recent escalating conflict. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A boy walks outside his family's hut near the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, on Sept. 30, 2018. Residents who live near the port of Hodeidah are dramatically affected by the war, especially after the recent escalating conflict. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A boy collects water from a well to supply his family near the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, on Sept. 30, 2018. Residents who live near the port of Hodeidah are dramatically affected by the war, especially after the recent escalating conflict. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Children wait for collecting water from a charity pump near the port of Hodeidah, Yemen, on Sept. 30, 2018. Residents who live near the port of Hodeidah are dramatically affected by the war, especially after the recent escalating conflict. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)