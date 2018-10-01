Maldives court releases jailed former president on bail

A Maldivian court on Monday granted bail to former President Maumoon Abdul Gayoom who was found guilty of obstructing justice and sentenced to 19 months in prison in June, local media reported.



The Maldives High Court granted Gayoom bail at 60,000 Maldivian rufiyaa (3,891 US dollars) and granted him bail until the court reaches a verdict on the appeal filed by Gayoom's lawyers.



Gayoom is also awaiting trial on charges of trying to bribe officials to topple the government of President Abdulla Yameen in February.

