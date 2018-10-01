Ugandan president says security agencies bust suspected terror cell

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni on Monday said security agencies have busted a suspected terror cell in the capital Kampala, killing one suspect.



In a statement on his Twitter handle, Museveni said Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence squads arrested a number of suspects on Friday night.



He said one of the suspects, Kateregga Abdu, was shot and later died of his injuries in the operation.



"It turns out that Kateregga was one of the ADF terrorists that had benefited from amnesty in the past," Museveni said, referring to the Allied Democratic Force, a rebel group holed up in the restive eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.



He did not say how many suspects were arrested.



Museveni said the suspects were responsible for the murder of Mohammad Kirumira, a senior police officer who was killed early last month.



Kampala and its neighboring areas have in the recent past experienced a spate of murders.



The spike in crimes prompted the government to take a number of security measures, including the deployment of 24,000 reserve soldiers.

