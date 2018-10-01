Macao to contribute to national development strategy: chief executive

Macao was to step up its effort in contributing to the national development strategy, so as to promote the prosperity of the region and contribute to the development of the country, the special administrative region (SAR)'s chief executive said here on Monday.
In his speech at the National Day reception, the SAR Chief Executive Chui Sai On said that the strong and prosperous nation always served as driving force and solid foundation for the Macao SAR's development and stability.
Macao is to enhance its abilities of coordination and planning, and to upgrade the overall governance of the SAR government. Meanwhile, it was to seize the development opportunities and integrate into the overall national development plan, Chui noted.
Macao would also step up its efforts in building into a world center of tourism and leisure, as well as a platform for cooperation between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.
Meanwhile, it would actively participate in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, as well as the construction of the Belt and Road
Initiative, so as to promote Macao's economic development and improve people's livelihood, he added.