Flag-raising ceremonies held across China to celebrate National Day

A national flag raising ceremony is held in Taiyuan, north China's Shanxi Province, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Yang Chenguang)

A national flag raising ceremony is held in Shanghai, east China, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Chen Fei)

The guard of honor escorts the national flag for a flag-raising ceremony in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.(Xinhua/Zhou Hua)

A national flag raising ceremony is held in Chongqing, southwest China, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

Soldiers are seen during a national flag raising ceremony held in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai Province, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

People go sightseeing after a national flag raising ceremony held at Wuyi Square in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A national flag raising ceremony is held at Yumai Township of Longzi County in Shannan, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua)

A national flag raising ceremony is held in Saihan District of Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Peng Yuan)

A national flag raising ceremony is held at Dayang Township of Luyang District in Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Ge Chuanhong)

A national flag raising ceremony is held at the Xinjiang International Convention and Exhibition Center in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua)

A national flag raising ceremony is held at Beiji Village in Mohe County, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Chu Fuchao)

A mother and her child view a national flag raising ceremony held at Xialuozhai Village in Yiwu City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Gong Xianming)

A flag raising ceremony is held at the home yard of a villager named Zhu Laidi at Duihekou Village in Deqing County, east China's Zhejiang Province, on Oct. 1, 2018, the National Day, to celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)