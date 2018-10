A reception celebrating the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held in Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, south China, Oct. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Lui Siu Wai)

A reception celebrating the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China is held in Macao Special Administrative Region, south China, Oct. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Cheong Kam Ka)