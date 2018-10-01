Group wedding ceremony held in China's Shaanxi

Newlyweds dressed in Han-style costumes take part in a group wedding ceremony at a square in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Oct. 1, 2018. A total of 30 pairs of newlyweds attended the wedding on Monday. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

