6th Chinese Cultural Night held in Cyprus

Dancers from north China's Xi'an City perform during the 6th Chinese Cultural Night in Pafos in front of Pafos Town Hall, in Pafos, Cyprus, on Spet. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhang)

A dancer from north China's Xi'an City performs during the 6th Chinese Cultural Night in Pafos in front of Pafos Town Hall, in Pafos, Cyprus, on Spet. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhang)

A dancer from north China's Xi'an City performs during the 6th Chinese Cultural Night in Pafos in front of Pafos Town Hall, in Pafos, Cyprus, on Spet. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhang)

Dancers from north China's Xi'an City perform during the 6th Chinese Cultural Night in Pafos in front of Pafos Town Hall, in Pafos, Cyprus, on Spet. 30, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhang)