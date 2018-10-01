Nigeria moving away from over-reliance on oil: president

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday the west African country is building an economy that is moving away from over-reliance on oil.



In his nationwide broadcast to mark the nation's 58th independence anniversary in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city, the Nigerian leader said the nation has witnessed massive return to farms and seen bumper harvest, despite recurrent floods across the country.



There is now an enabling environment for local and foreign investment in Nigeria, Buhari said.



"We are building a rules-based system, a level playing field that is free from fixers and intermediaries," he said.



Buhari said the government is gradually strengthening the economy with a stable naira and falling inflation rate.



The government has recorded progress in its efforts toward recovery of stolen public funds and assets despite vicious and stiff resistance, he said.



Buhari said the the brazen theft of billions of naira, such as shady oil deals and public contracts that were never delivered, has become things of the past.



"This is very evident across the country. We have done more with less in infrastructural developments," he added.



"Roads, railways, major bridges, schools, energy and power, air and sea ports, welfare of serving and retired personnel, both civilian and military, including payment of legacy debt such as pension arrears, have been attended to," Buhari said.



Buhari also pledged that his administration would continue to support initiatives aimed at addressing "the challenges of our times."



The Nigerian leader told the citizens that the country would continue to remain a responsible and respected member of the international community, playing a active and positive roles within the west African bloc, the African Union and the United Nations as well as other regional and international organizations and institutions.

