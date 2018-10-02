China-made large amphibious aircraft AG600 completes high-speed taxiing test

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2018 shows the AG600, China's independently-developed large amphibious aircraft, under high-speed taxiing test on water in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province. The AG600 has successfully completed the high-speed taxiing test on water Monday. (Xinhua/Photo provided by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.)



The crew and staff workers pose for photos after the first high-speed taxiing test on water of AG600, China's independently-developed large amphibious aircraft, in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 1, 2018. The AG600 has successfully completed the high-speed taxiing test on water Monday. (Xinhua/Photo provided by Aviation Industry Corporation of China, Ltd.)