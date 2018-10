Malnourished children receive medical treatment at hospital in Hajjah province, Yemen

A doctor checks a malnourished girl as she receives medical treatment at a hospital in Hajjah province, Yemen, Oct. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

Two little girls wait to receive medical treatment at a hospital in Hajjah province, Yemen, Oct. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A doctor checks a malnourished girl at a hospital in Hajjah province, Yemen, Oct. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)

A malnourished child is seen at a hospital in Hajjah province, Yemen, Oct. 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Mohammed Mohammed)