Fireworks light up sky on night of China's National Day

Fireworks are seen during the celebration of China's National Day, in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2018. People celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)

Fireworks are seen during the celebration of China's National Day, in Changsha, central China's Hunan Province, Oct. 1, 2018. People celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Long Hongtao)

Fireworks are seen during the celebration of China's National Day, in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2018. People celebrate the 69th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China on Monday. (Xinhua/Li Gang)