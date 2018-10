Walnut harvest season begins in Indian-controlled Kashmir

Kashmiri farmers peel freshly picked walnuts at a village in Anantnag, about 70km south of Srinagar city, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 1, 2018. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri farmer peels freshly picked walnuts at a village in Anantnag, about 70km south of Srinagar city, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 1, 2018. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri farmer peels freshly picked walnuts at a village in Anantnag, about 70km south of Srinagar city, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 1, 2018. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri farmer dries freshly picked walnuts at a village in Anantnag, about 70km south of Srinagar city, summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 1, 2018. Walnut harvest season has begun in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)