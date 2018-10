Visitors gather near the Yalu River Broken Bridge in Northeast China’s Dandong, which borders North Korea , on the second day of China’s seven-day National Day holiday. Many tourists pose in traditional Korean costumes near the bridge. Photos: Deng Xiaoci/GT

