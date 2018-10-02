Investors trim stock rights pledges

The chairmen of more than 100 listed firms in China have reduced the scale of financing they get through stock rights pledges, according to a report by domestic news site cnstock.com on Tuesday.



Funds for repurchasing such pledges, an important means of financing for investors, have reached 417.26 billion yuan ($60.74 billion) at the Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses, respectively, in the first eight months of the year, the report said.



On the other hand, funds financed from stock rights pledges only reached 273.45 billion yuan.



The report said the overall environment of deleveraging and the decision of board chairmen caused the change.



Chairmen of 18 listed firms have pledged less than 50 percent of shares they own since the beginning of the year, and 30 chairmen slashed the scale of their pledges by more than 30 percent during the period.



As of July 24, 524.8 billion shares from 3,266 listed companies in China's A share were pledged. The funds involved totaled 1.84 trillion yuan.



Global Times

