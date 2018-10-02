China witnesses travel rush during National Day holiday

A passenger (L) consults a staff member before boarding at a railway station in Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 1, 2018. The country witnesses a travel rush as people embark on trips for seven-day National Day holiday, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Bao Gansheng)

Passengers queue to get on coaches at Langdong Long-distance Bus Station in Nanning, capital of southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2018. The country witnesses a travel rush as people embark on trips for seven-day National Day holiday, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Yu Xiangquan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 1, 2018 shows vehicles queuing at a toll station in Bijie City of southwest China's Guizhou Province. The country witnesses a travel rush as people embark on trips for seven-day National Day holiday, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/He Huan)





Passengers queue to get on coaches at Langdong Long-distance Bus Station in Nanning, capital of southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Oct. 1, 2018. The country witnesses a travel rush as people embark on trips for seven-day National Day holiday, which lasts from Oct. 1 to 7. (Xinhua/Yu Xiangquan)