S.Korean delegation to visit Pyongyang for 11th anniversary celebration of 2007 summit

A South Korean delegation will visit Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), later this week to jointly celebrate the 11th anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit, Seoul's unification ministry said Tuesday.
The delegation, composed of about 150 public and civilian delegates led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Lee Hae-chan, chief of the ruling Democratic Party, will make a three-day visit to the DPRK from Thursday.
During the visit, the delegation will participate in the celebration event to mark the 11th anniversary of the summit in 2007 in Pyongyang between then South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and then DPRK leader Kim Jong Il, the father of the current leader.
It would mark the first time that the two Koreas jointly hold the celebration event for the 2007 summit, the second of its kind since the first-ever inter-Korean summit was held in 2000.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed to hold a meaningful event to mark the 2007 summit during their third summit in Pyongyang last month.