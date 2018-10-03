People visit traditional handicrafts exhibition in Damascus, Syria

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/3 9:09:13

People visit a traditional handicrafts exhibition in Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 2, 2018. A total of 60 artists presented their handicrafts at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)


 

A Syrian girl looks at handmade bracelets at a traditional handicrafts exhibition in Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 2, 2018. A total of 60 artists presented their handicrafts at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)


 

