People visit traditional handicrafts exhibition in Damascus, Syria

People visit a traditional handicrafts exhibition in Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 2, 2018. A total of 60 artists presented their handicrafts at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)

A Syrian girl looks at handmade bracelets at a traditional handicrafts exhibition in Damascus, Syria, on Oct. 2, 2018. A total of 60 artists presented their handicrafts at the exhibition. (Xinhua/Ammar Safarjalani)