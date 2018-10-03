Scenic spots across China witness peak of tourists on 2nd day of National Day holiday

Tourists visit the Palace Museum in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2018. Scenic spots across the country witnessed a peak of tourists on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Chen Xiaogen)

Tourists visit Yuantouzhu scenic spot of the Taihu Lake in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 2, 2018. Scenic spots across the country witnessed a peak of tourists on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Huan Yueliang)

A boy runs after a goat cub in Zaozhuang, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 2, 2018, the second day of the week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Gao Qimin)

Tourists feed fish at a wetland scenic spot in Caofeidian of Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, Oct. 2, 2018, the second day of the week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Cao Daqing)

Tourists visit the Badaling Great Wall in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 2, 2018. Scenic spots across the country witnessed a peak of tourists on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Wang Zhongsheng)

Actors play folk music at a scenic spot in Zigui County, central China's Hubei Province, Oct. 2, 2018, the second day of the week-long National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Zheng Jiayu)