Lebanon marks National Day of Non-Violence

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/3 10:16:25

People gather around the newly inaugurated sculpture of Non-Violence in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 2, 2018. On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, Lebanon marked its National Day of Non-Violence and inaugurated an edition of the sculpture of Non-Violence in Beirut on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 

Posted in: WORLD
