Lebanon marks National Day of Non-Violence

People gather around the newly inaugurated sculpture of Non-Violence in Beirut, Lebanon, Oct. 2, 2018. On the occasion of International Day of Non-Violence, Lebanon marked its National Day of Non-Violence and inaugurated an edition of the sculpture of Non-Violence in Beirut on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

