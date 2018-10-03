Farmers pick goji berries during harvest season in NW China's Ningxia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/3 11:23:03

Aerial photo shows farmers picking goji berries during harvest season in the farmland in Zhongning County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

Farmers pick goji berries during harvest season in the farmland in Zhongning County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

A farmer picks goji berries during harvest season in the farmland in Zhongning County of Zhongwei, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

Posted in: CHINA
