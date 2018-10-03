Nepali president sends condolences to Indonesian counterpart over deadly earthquakes, tsunami

Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari has sent a message of condolence to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the loss of lives in last week's devastating earthquakes and tsunami, the ministry of foreign affairs said Tuesday.



In her message, Bhandari has expressed deepest condolences to the Indonesian president, and the people of Indonesia who have been coping valiantly with the tragic disasters, the ministry said in a press statement.



More than 60,000 people had been displaced after powerful quakes and a tsunami struck Indonesia's Central Sulawesi province on Friday, according to the spokesperson for the country's national disaster management agency, Sutopo Purwo Nugroho.



The catastrophes have so far killed 1,249 people in the province and the number is expected to rise, the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

