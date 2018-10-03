UN chief condemns pre-election terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned the series of lethal attacks in Afghanistan in the run-up to the October parliamentary elections, said his spokesman.



Guterres extended his deepest sympathies to the families of those who killed, and wished a speedy recovery to those injured, said Farhan Haq, UN deputy spokesman, in a statement.



"The deliberate targeting of civilians is a violation of international humanitarian law," it said, urging all parties to creat a safe environment for a peaceful and orderly electoral process.



The latest attack -- a suicide bombing at a campaign rally -- took place Tuesday in Nangarhar Province. The bombing killed more than a dozen people.

