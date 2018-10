Villagers harvest highland barley in Wuhele Village of Gonghe County in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuhe)

Villagers harvest highland barley in Wuhele Village of Gonghe County in Hainan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Qinghai Province, Sept. 26, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Yuhe)