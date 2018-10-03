National youth regatta final kicks off in Xiamen

Young Chinese sailors compete in the national youth regatta final on Tuesday in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province. Photo: Courtesy of the Chinese Yachting Association

The national youth regatta final kicked off in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province on Tuesday, with 122 participants ranging from 9 to 16 years old competing for the title.The annual event, initiated by the Chinese Yachting Association in 2015, features competitions in the optimist class and topper class.It has grown to a national top-level amateur event for young sailors.Wind speeds are expected to reach 12-13 knots during the race days, organizers said, which means light-weighted competitors have to showcase their skills handling the wind.The race will run until Friday.Global Times