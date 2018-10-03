Xi sends condolences over passing away of former Vietnamese leader

General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence on Tuesday to Vietnam over the passing of former leader Do Muoi.



"We are shocked to hear that comrade Do Muoi, former general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, passed away," Xi said in the message to Nguyen Phu Trong, general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee. "On behalf of the CPC, the Chinese government and people, as well as in my own name, I extend the deepest condolences to you and through you to the CPV, the Vietnamese government and people."



Xi also expressed his sympathies to Do Muoi's family.



Comrade Do Muoi was an outstanding party and state leader of Vietnam, who committed himself to the country's reform and renewal as well as the cause of socialist construction, the Chinese president said.



As a close comrade and friend of the Chinese people, Do Muoi had made important contributions to the relations between the two countries and parties, Xi noted.



Xi said he believes that under the strong leadership of the general secretary, the CPV, the Vietnamese government and people will turn grief into strength, and continue to make new achievements in their country's socialist development.



Xi added that China is willing to work with Vietnam to further consolidate their traditional friendship, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation and promote the sustained, healthy and stable development of the China-Vietnam comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

