Firemen in Nanchang participate in drills during China's National Day holiday

Firemen take part in an emergency drill in the Honggutan New District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 2, 2018. Firemen in Nanchang participated in various drills during the seven-day National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Firemen take part in an emergency drill in the Honggutan New District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 2, 2018. Firemen in Nanchang participated in various drills during the seven-day National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Firemen exchange experience after an emergency drill in the Honggutan New District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 2, 2018. Firemen in Nanchang participated in various drills during the seven-day National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 2, 2018 shows firemen taking part in an energency drill in the Honggutan New District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province. Firemen in Nanchang participated in various drills during the seven-day National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Firemen take part in an emergency drill in the Honggutan New District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 2, 2018. Firemen in Nanchang participated in various drills during the seven-day National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)

Firemen take part in an emergency drill in the Honggutan New District of Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 2, 2018. Firemen in Nanchang participated in various drills during the seven-day National Day holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)