Injured people receive medical treatment at hospital in Afghanistan

An injured man receives medical treatment at a local hospital after a suicide attack in Kama district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2018. At least 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded after a suicide bombing ripped through an election rally in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Saifurahman Safi)

People transfer an injured man at a local hospital after a suicide attack in Kama district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan, Oct. 2, 2018. At least 13 people were killed and 30 others wounded after a suicide bombing ripped through an election rally in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Saifurahman Safi)