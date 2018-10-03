Spooky Pumpkin Garden in New York

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2018 shows a pumpkin at Spooky Pumpkin Garden inside the New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States. The Spooky Pumpkin Garden is a temporary Halloween theme garden that features more than 100 scarecrows and nearly 1,000 unusual pumpkins. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2018 shows pumpkins at Spooky Pumpkin Garden inside the New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States. The Spooky Pumpkin Garden is a temporary Halloween theme garden that features more than 100 scarecrows and nearly 1,000 unusual pumpkins. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2018 shows a pumpkin at Spooky Pumpkin Garden inside the New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States. The Spooky Pumpkin Garden is a temporary Halloween theme garden that features more than 100 scarecrows and nearly 1,000 unusual pumpkins. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

People enjoy themselves at Spooky Pumpkin Garden inside the New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, on Oct. 2, 2018. The Spooky Pumpkin Garden is a temporary Halloween theme garden that features more than 100 scarecrows and nearly 1,000 unusual pumpkins. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

People look at a giant pumpkin that weights over 635 kg at Spooky Pumpkin Garden inside the New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, on Oct. 2, 2018. The Spooky Pumpkin Garden is a temporary Halloween theme garden that features more than 100 scarecrows and nearly 1,000 unusual pumpkins. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

People visit Spooky Pumpkin Garden inside the New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, on Oct. 2, 2018. The Spooky Pumpkin Garden is a temporary Halloween theme garden that features more than 100 scarecrows and nearly 1,000 unusual pumpkins. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)

A child plays with a pumpkin at Spooky Pumpkin Garden inside the New York Botanical Garden in New York, the United States, on Oct. 2, 2018. The Spooky Pumpkin Garden is a temporary Halloween theme garden that features more than 100 scarecrows and nearly 1,000 unusual pumpkins. (Xinhua/Lin Bilin)