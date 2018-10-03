Mass wedding ceremony held in Gaza city

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/3 20:53:41

Palestinian brides and grooms take part in a mass wedding in Gaza city, on Oct. 2, 2018. A total of 360 brides and grooms were overwhelmed with joy on Tuesday during a mass wedding ceremony, sponsored by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (Xinhua/Stringer)


 

