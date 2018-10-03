Magic contest of China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards held in Shenzhen

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/3 21:00:24

An actor from Shenzhen performs during a national magic contest of China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 2, 2018. The final of the magic contest started on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Wei Hai)


 

Actress Sun Xiuzhi from Sheyang county acrobatics troupe performs during a national magic contest of China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 2, 2018. The final of the magic contest started on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Wei Hai)


 

Actors from Tianjin acrobatics troupe perform during a national magic contest of China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 2, 2018. The final of the magic contest started on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Wei Hai)


 

Actor Ding Shuai from Beijing performs during a national magic contest of China Acrobatics Golden Chrysanthemum Awards in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 2, 2018. The final of the magic contest started on Monday in Shenzhen. (Xinhua/Wei Hai)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus