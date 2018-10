Daily life in Srinagar city, Indian-controlled Kashmir

A Kashmiri boy holds a spade as he stands on a footbridge at Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri man puts vegetables onto a boat on a little island in Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Kashmiri women row their boat carrying vegetables and weed in tributary of Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri woman works in her vegetable garden on a little island in Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

Kashmiri women row their boat carrying vegetables and weed in tributary of Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)

A Kashmiri woman sprinkles water on her vegetable garden on a little island in Dal Lake in Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Javed Dar)