Farmers, fishermen busy with harvest across China

A fisherman airs fish in Lianyun District of Lianyungang City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Geng Yuhe)

Aerial photo shows villagers carring newly-harvested persimmons in Yuping Dong Autonomous County in Tongren, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Hu Panxue)

A farmer prepares to air newly-harvested grains in Shidong Town of Tianzhu County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Long Shengzhou)

Aerial photo shows a farmer operating a reaper to harvest rice in Longfu Village of Hexia Township in Xinyu, east China's Jiangxi Province, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhao Chunliang)