Autumn scenery of N China's Inner Mongolia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/4 11:22:14

Tourists enjoy the scenery of the golden birch forest in Urad Front Banner of Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhi Maosheng)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2018 shows the scenery of the golden birch forest in Urad Front Banner of Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhi Maosheng)


 

A herd of cattle are seen on the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)


 

Aerial photo shows the scenery of the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)


 

Tourists take photos of the scenery on the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)


 

Sheep graze on the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)


 

