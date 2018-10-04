Autumn scenery of N China's Inner Mongolia

Tourists enjoy the scenery of the golden birch forest in Urad Front Banner of Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhi Maosheng)

Tourists enjoy the scenery of the golden birch forest in Urad Front Banner of Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Zhi Maosheng)

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2018 shows the scenery of the golden birch forest in Urad Front Banner of Bayan Nur, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhi Maosheng)

A herd of cattle are seen on the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Aerial photo shows the scenery of the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Tourists take photos of the scenery on the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Sheep graze on the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)

Sheep graze on the Ulan Butong grassland in Hexigten Banner of Chifeng, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 2, 2018. (Xinhua/Wang Zheng)