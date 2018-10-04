Rescue work underway in the wake of Indonesia's earthquakes

Search and Rescue team members search for victims at Balaroa, in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia. Oct. 3, 2018. The death toll from Indonesia's multiple earthquakes and an ensuing tsunami jumped to 1,407 on Wednesday, the country's disaster management agency said. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

