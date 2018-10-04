Embiid recalls road to success ahead of NBA China Games

Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid gives a basketball clinic to Chinese children on Wednesday in Shanghai. Photo: Courtesy of Brilliance Sports

Philadelphia 76ers' center Joel Embiid said it was never easy to become a star after taking up the sport just seven years ago.Embiid, who's originally from Cameroon, an African country where basketball is not popular, started to play basketball in 2011 when he was 16, but became a starter at last season's NBA All-Star Game."I started [playing basketball] very late, so I have to work very hard," Embiid told reporters in Shanghai at a charity event ahead of the NBA China Games. "You need to observe and listen smartly. It takes passion and it is never easy."Embiid said his first thought on the US was not about basketball, but to learn about how to become an astronaut and earn money to raise his family, before the scout and his coach suggested that he stick to the court due to his physical prowess.At the charity event in Shanghai, Embiid also gave some local kids a first-hand NBA coaching experience - a dream for many.Dubbed by 76ers fans as "The Process," Embiid earned himself a Chinese nickname "Dadi" thanks to his dominance in the paint.The word, literally "great king," highlights his stunning performances after an injury-plagued season that led the 76ers to third place in the playoffs of the Eastern Conference.His 76ers will play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday in Shanghai before heading to Shenzhen on Sunday.Global Times