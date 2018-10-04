Myanmar to hold hot air balloon competition in eastern state

Myanmar is to hold a hot air balloon competition in Taunggyi, the capital of eastern Shan state, to celebrate the traditional Tazaungdaing lighting festival, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Thursday.



The famous annual hot air balloon and firework launching competition in Taunggyi will take place on Nov. 15-22 at the Awaiya hot air balloon square, event organizers said.



Describing the contest as the only one in the country, event organizers said they will get it enlisted as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, urging the participants to compete under the traditional technique to show this year's uniqueness.



Myanmar's Tazaungdaing Festival, also known as the Festival of Lights, is held on the full moon day of Tazaungmon, the eighth month of the Myanmar calendar, to mark the end of the rainy season as well as the end of the Kathina season, during which monks are offered new robes and alms.



In many parts of Myanmar, hot air balloons, lit with candles, are released to celebrate the full moon day, similar to Yi Peng celebrations in northern Thailand. The balloons are released as an offering to drive away evil spirits according to religious belief.



Among Tazaungdaing festivals, Taunggyi's hot-air balloons and firework-launching competition is the most prominent festival. The origin of Taunggyi's hot-air balloons contest dates back to 1894.

