Chinese premier to visit Tajikistan, Netherlands, Belgium, attend SCO meeting, ASEM summit

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang will attend the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (Prime Ministers) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in the Tajik city of Dushanbe, pay official visits to Tajikistan and the Netherlands, and attend the 12th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) summit in Belgian capital Brussels during his working visit to Belgium, from Oct. 11 to 19.



Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying made the announcement on Thursday, saying the tour is being made at the invitation of Tajik Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzoda, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, European Council President Donald Tusk, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

