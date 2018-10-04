Brazilian presidential candidate Haddad vows closer ties with BRICS, Mercosur

Brazilian presidential candidate Fernando Haddad said Wednesday he would strengthen ties with countries that make up the BRICS and the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) should he win in the country's upcoming election.



"Brazil is timid, closed in foreign policy. The first thing we have to consider is the BRICS countries, which are very important markets for Brazil, and we need to strengthen bilateral and multilateral agreements with those partners in order to create jobs," Haddad of the Workers' Party said.



Brazil is a founding member of the BRICS, which is made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as a member of Mercosur, which also comprises Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay.



Haddad added that he would seek closer ties with Mexico and make progress in the relationship with the European Union.



In terms of Mercosur integration, Haddad said, "it cannot maintain its current pace" and that he has already been in contact with the Argentine government officials.



"We are going to have to deepen (the integration). I have stayed in contact with Argentine officials to look for an approach, because Brazil can be a solution for Argentina and Argentina can be a solution for Brazil with more integration and trade," he added.



According to analysts, if Haddad wins the election, he will seek to revisit the foreign policy approaches of ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, his political mentor.

