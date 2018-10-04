Autumn scenery of Hanoi, Vietnam

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2018 shows the Quan Chuong Gate in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. Quan Chuong Gate represents the architectural style of ancient Vietnam. (Xinhua/Ngo Minh Tien)

Photo taken on Oct. 2, 2018 shows the red wooden arch bridge Huc Bridge (Light of Dawn Bridge) in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Ngo Minh Tien)

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2018 shows the Long Bien Bridge in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. Designed by French and built by Vietnamese workers, Long Bien Bridge is a steel bridge crossing Red River in Hanoi.(Xinhua/Ngo Minh Tien)

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2018 shows the Mot Cot Pagoda (One Pillar Pagoda) in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Ngo Minh Tien)

Photo taken on Oct. 1, 2018 shows the West Lake (Ho Tay) in Hanoi, capital of Vietnam. (Xinhua/Ngo Minh Tien)