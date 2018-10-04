Light show marking National Day holiday displayed in Qingdao

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2018 shows a light show marking the National Day holiday at the Fushan Bay in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2018 shows a light show marking the National Day holiday at the Fushan Bay in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists view a light show marking the National Day holiday at the Olympic Sailing Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists view a light show marking the National Day holiday at the Olympic Sailing Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Tourists view a light show marking the National Day holiday at the Olympic Sailing Center in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Oct. 3, 2018. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)