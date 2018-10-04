69th Intl Astronautical Congress held in Bremen, Germany

People visit the booth of German Aerospace Center (DLR) during the 69th International Astronautical Congress in Bremen, Germany on Oct. 1, 2018. More than 6,300 astronauts and representatives from space agencies and companies, as well as experts, scholars and students attended the conference which kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

An exhibitor shows a lunar rover during the 69th International Astronautical Congress in Bremen, Germany on Oct. 1, 2018. More than 6,300 astronauts and representatives from space agencies and companies, as well as experts, scholars and students attended the conference which kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A visitor experiences spacewalking during the 69th International Astronautical Congress in Bremen, Germany on Oct. 1, 2018. More than 6,300 astronauts and representatives from space agencies and companies, as well as experts, scholars and students attended the conference which kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People visit the 69th International Astronautical Congress in Bremen, Germany on Oct. 1, 2018. More than 6,300 astronauts and representatives from space agencies and companies, as well as experts, scholars and students attended the conference which kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A visitor experiences a space capsule during the 69th International Astronautical Congress in Bremen, Germany on Oct. 1, 2018. More than 6,300 astronauts and representatives from space agencies and companies, as well as experts, scholars and students attended the conference which kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

People visit the booth of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation during the 69th International Astronautical Congress in Bremen, Germany on Oct. 1, 2018. More than 6,300 astronauts and representatives from space agencies and companies, as well as experts, scholars and students attended the conference which kicked off here on Monday. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)