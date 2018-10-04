India's top court refuses to stop deportation of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar

India's top court on Thursday refused to stop the deportation of seven Rohingya
refugees to Myanmar, officials said.
"We are not inclined to interfere on the decision taken," the Supreme Court said.
The court's decision came after federal government stated Myanmar has accepted the Rohingyas as their citizens and has agreed to take them back.
On Wednesday a plea was filed in the apex court for an urgent hearing seeking restraint on government's order from deporting the seven Rohingyas to Myanmar.
The seven men were lodged in the Silchar detention centre in Assam state after they were found to be staying illegally in 2012.
Rohingya refugees are fleeing Myanmar in wake of the deadly violence in the Rakhine region.
Indian government's move has drawn criticism from the United Nations, which said their forcible return could mean a violation of international law.