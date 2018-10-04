S. Korean delegation leaves for Pyongyang to celebrate anniversary of 2007 summit

A group of South Korean delegates, composed of officials and civilians, left Thursday for Pyongyang, capital of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), to jointly celebrate the 11th anniversary of the 2007 inter-Korean summit.
The delegation, comprised of about 160 public and civilian delegates led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon and Lee Hae-chan, chief of the ruling Democratic Party, boarded three transport airplanes at an airport outside of Seoul earlier in the day, according to a pool report from South Korean media.
Before getting on board, the unification minister told reporters that he will take this opportunity to further cement inter-Korean cooperation and reconciliation and build peace on the Korean Peninsula
.
The Democratic Party chief said the delegation's visit would become a starting point for private exchanges between the two Koreas, noting that it would become an important opportunity to increase private exchange and help build peace and co-existence on the peninsula.
The delegation, including government officials, politicians and 90 civilians from civic groups, religious groups and labor unions, is scheduled to stay in the DPRK for three days through Saturday.
During the visit, the delegation will participate in the celebration marking the 11th anniversary of the summit in 2007 in Pyongyang between then South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and then DPRK leader Kim Jong Il, the father of the current leader.
It would mark the first time that the two Koreas jointly celebrate the 2007 summit, the second of its kind since the first-ever inter-Korean summit was held in 2000.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in
and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un agreed to hold a meaningful event to mark the 2007 summit during their third summit in Pyongyang last month.
Also included in the delegation was Roh Geon-ho, a son of the late South Korean president, as well as figures from art and culture fields.