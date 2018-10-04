Four Burmese suspects nabbed for drug trafficking in Yunnan

Police have detained four suspects from Myanmar for cross-border drug trafficking in the city of Tengchong, southwest China's Yunnan Province, and seized over 17 kg of opium, local authorities said Thursday.



In mid-August, police received information that a group of drug dealers from Myanmar were planning to transport drugs into China. Police immediately set up an investigation team and dispatched officers to border areas.



On Tuesday, police caught four Burmese suspects in Dehong Dai and Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture and seized 17.583 kg of opium from their motorcycles.



Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime as it borders the Golden Triangle known for drug production and trafficking.



A further investigation is underway.

