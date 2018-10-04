11th "Vinifest" Wine Festival held in Beirut, Lebanon

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/10/4 16:39:31

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2018 shows a booth during the 11th "Vinifest" Wine Festival in Beirut, Lebanon. The festival was held from Oct. 3 to 6, attracting many wine dealers and wine lovers. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 

A woman tastes wine during the 11th "Vinifest" Wine Festival in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 3, 2018. The festival was held from Oct. 3 to 6, attracting many wine dealers and wine lovers. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 

People enjoy wine during the 11th "Vinifest" Wine Festival in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 3, 2018. The festival was held from Oct. 3 to 6, attracting many wine dealers and wine lovers. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2018 shows a booth during the 11th "Vinifest" Wine Festival in Beirut, Lebanon. The festival was held from Oct. 3 to 6, attracting many wine dealers and wine lovers. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 

Photo taken on Oct. 3, 2018 shows products on the 11th "Vinifest" Wine Festival in Beirut, Lebanon. The festival was held from Oct. 3 to 6, attracting many wine dealers and wine lovers. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 

People enjoy wine during the 11th "Vinifest" Wine Festival in Beirut, Lebanon, on Oct. 3, 2018. The festival was held from Oct. 3 to 6, attracting many wine dealers and wine lovers. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


 

WORLD
